No, it’s not a Hollywood movie. Last night, NASA successfully slammed an unmanned spacecraft (about the size of a vending machine) into the asteroid, Dimorphos, 7-million miles away, to try to see if that space rock could be nudged out of its orbit. The aim of the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was to see if the system could protect Earth if an asteroid headed this way. We’re happy to say it was successful! Here is the moment of impact.