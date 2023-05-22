A reality show for Lionel Richie and his daughters? “I’m a little bit more reserved”

ABC/Eric McCandless

In our post-KardashianÂ world, quite a few celebrities have co-starred with their families in reality shows. For example,Â Sylvester StalloneÂ just launchedÂ The Family Stallone, starring him, his wife and his three daughters. ButÂ Lionel RichieÂ says he’d never consider doing something like that withÂ daughters,Â NicoleÂ andÂ Sofiaâ€”Â because he thinks their entire lives have been a reality show.

Nicole has starred in two different reality shows,Â The Simple LifeÂ andÂ Candidly Nicole,Â and has been a judge on several more. She’s also married to fellow celebrityÂ Joel MaddenÂ of the bandÂ Good Charlotte. Sofia, meanwhile, is a model and fashion designer. And Lionel, of course, has judgedÂ American IdolÂ for several seasons.

That’s why Lionel toldÂ E! News, “Let me say this to you: Living with my kids has been a reality series that I’ve been trying to forget for a long time. So, to bring it to the public right now would be something called post-traumatic syndrome.”

The “All Night Long” singer explained that his daughters have much more of a taste for stardom than he does.

“You know my kids, they have a journey. They’re used to this thing called ‘all your business, every day out in the street,'” he said. “I’m a little bit more reserved, so I’ll let them do their thing, and Papa Richie can kinda go home and enjoy the fireplace.”

Copyright Â© 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.