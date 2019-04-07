A Red Sharpie ALMOST Does The Trick To Get This Little Girl Out Of Class!

You have to give six-year-old Lily Schooley an A for effort as she tried to find the best way to skip school.

Lily noticed some friends were missing class and she did not want to take a spelling test. She used a red Sharpie marker to dot her face and legs to make it look like she had chickenpox. I must say, she did a pretty convincing job!

However, Lily’s mom and dad were not fooled. When they threatened to take her to the doctor, Lily tried to rub the dots off. They didn’t come off as easily as they went on.

Lily had to go to class the next day with a note from her mom saying the spots were not contagious. It took Lily and her family four days to scrub off all of the Sharpie marks.

