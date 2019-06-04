A Romantic Picnic Ruined By An Alligator!

A Florida couple having a romantic picnic next to a lake had their amorous encounter ruined when an alligator dashed out of the water to steal their food. Taylor Forte and her fiance, Trevor Walters, were having a picnic next to Lake Alice in Gainesville when the reptile appeared on the shore of the lake and quickly took over their blanket. First, it ate a block of cheese, then some salami, half a watermelon and a pound of grapes. Walters said the “worst part” was watching the gator consume a big bowl of guacamole. He says the reptile devoured the bowl as well. The man wanted to scare the gator away, so he made himself look bigger, spreading his arms and making noise. The gator crawled back into the water.