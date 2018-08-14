A Sequel to The Simpsons Movie Is on the Way

It may have taken 11 years, but a Simpsons Movie sequel is finally going to happen.

Yes, you heard right The Simpsons are making a return to the big screen despite the uncertainty it faces with the Disney buyout.

The Simpsons has been on TV for 29 seasons and will return for a 30th in September.

Fox Chief Executive, Stacey Snider, wants a revamp of Fox’s approach to animation and also has said that feature films for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Family Guy’ are also in the works for the future.

If you were an exec which show would you want to have a movie out first? Which movie would you be more likely to support?