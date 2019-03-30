A “Sex and the City” Follow-Up Series Could Happen

It looks like a follow-up series to the widely popular HBO series Sex and the City could be happening for its creator Candace Bushnell.

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to create the series focused around Candace’s book, “Is There Still Sex on the City” which will be out in August.

The new show would follow older women dealing with love, sex, children, divorce, and more in New York’s Upper East Side.

There’s no word on who will be cast in the show or even when the show would hit the airwaves.

Are you liking the idea of a new Sex and the City series? What’s the hardest thing about relationships after you reach 50?