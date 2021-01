The annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is canceled this year because of the pandemic. But Punxsutawney Phil is now on CAMEO. For $80, you can get a personal message from the groundhog. Actually, it comes from one of his handlers, while Phil just sits there quietly. A s far as we know, Phil won’t give you a prediction on whether we’ll have an early spring or a longer winter. Will you pay $80 to get a message?