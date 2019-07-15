A Snake Refuses To Give Up Dinner!

A Houston fisherman didn’t realize the fish he was reeling in had already been claimed….Chase McCray was surprised to find a large snake latched onto the fish he had just reeled in. Even after pulling his catch out of the water, the reptile clung onto the fish, unwilling to let go of its dinner….. According to McCray, he was eventually able to separate the snake from the fish, although it took some work. After pulling the two apart, he released them both back into the creek. “I took the knife to get the snake off the fish and released the fish,” McCray told the outlet. “The snake had a few wounds from the knife, but I released it as well.”