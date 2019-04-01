A Sneak Peek Of Stevie Nicks & Harry Styles At The R&R Hall Of Fame Induction!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony went down Friday night. It won’t air until the 27th of this month on HBO, but here’s a quick look at what went down:

STEVIE NICKS started the show with four songs. She was even joined by DON HENLEY for their hit “Leather and Lace” . . . and HARRY STYLES took the TOM PETTY party in “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”.

Styles inducted Stevie, saying, quote, “If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl . . . she’s got you covered.”

Stevie is the first woman to be inducted TWICE . . . first with FLEETWOOD MAC, and now as a solo artist.

DAVID BYRNE inducted RADIOHEAD, citing their innovations in both the music itself AND its distribution. The only members who showed up were drummer PHIL SELWAY and guitarist ED O’BRIEN. Selway said, quote, “I’m beyond proud of what the five of us have achieved together.”

Then SIMON LEBON and JOHN TAYLOR from Duran Duran inducted ROXY MUSIC. Even though original keyboardist BRIAN ENO and drummer PAUL THOMPSON weren’t there, and the band hadn’t played in any capacity since 2011, they still took the stage to perform.

TRENT REZNOR inducted THE CURE, saying, quote, “They’ve been in and out of fashion so many times in the last four decades that they ended up transcending fashion itself.”

Then it was JANET JACKSON’s turn. JANELLE MONAE did the honors, calling Janet, quote, “a bold visionary, a rule-breaker, a risk taker, and a boundless visual artist.”

Janet mentioned her brothers in her speech, without singling out any of them in particular. She said, quote, “I wanted to stand on my own two feet, but never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it in.”

Janet also revealed that she never thought she was a good dancer . . . and she called for the induction of more women. She did not perform.

SUSANNA HOFFS from the Bangles inducted THE ZOMBIES. She talked about listening to them as a young girl in the ’60s, in the back of her mom’s station wagon.

DEF LEPPARD were the last band to be inducted, and QUEEN guitarist BRIAN MAY said, quote, “I regard all these guys as great friends and kind of part of my family; that’s why it’s so important for me to be here. I wouldn’t have let anybody else do this.”

Def Leppard singer JOE ELLIOTT spoke for the whole band. He said, quote, “It did seem that every time we made some musical headway, life would knock us back down somewhat . . .

“[But] if alcoholism, car crashes and cancer couldn’t kill us, the Nineties had no [effing] chance!”

He also mentioned drummer RICK ALLEN staying with the band after losing his left arm . . . which brought the crowd to its feet.

After they played “Hysteria”, “Rock of Ages”, “Photograph”, and “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, it was time for the all-star jam.

Brian May, Susanna Hoffs, Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent from the Zombies, Steven Van Zandt, and Ian Hunter came out and joined Def Leppard for the Mott the Hoople classic, “All the Young Dudes”.