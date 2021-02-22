A “Snow Moon” Will Light Up The Sky This Week

Last week it was the Mars rover landing on the red planet – in a few days, it’ll be another cool out-of-this-world sight to see. The “Snow Moon” will occur on Friday evening (2/26) through Saturday morning (2/27) Both Native and colonial Americans gave nicknames to each of the year’s full moons, usually based on the weather, harvest, or animal behavior. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, February’s full moon was named the “Snow Moon” because the month tends to be snowy. What’s one of the coolest things you’ve ever made a point to go outside and see in the sky?