A Soap Opera With Bruno Mars Lyrics

James Corden, Milo Ventimiglia, and Kate Beckinsale pulled off a soap opera skit on the Late Late Show just by using Bruno Mars lyrics.
Every piece of dialogue came from a Bruno song and it was excellent.
From 24K Magic to Uptown Funk, 5 minutes of brilliant over-acting took place.
Can you make up a soap opera using lyrics from your favorite artist? Time to start writing!

