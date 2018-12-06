A Southwest Flight Slides Off Runway in Burbank

A Southwest Airlines flight arriving at Burbank Airport from Oakland skidded off the runway, shortly after landing on Thursday morning. There were 117 passengers and five crewmembers on the flight. Shortly after the incident, passengers were seen disembarking the aircraft via an emergency slide.

The FAA implemented a ground stop that kept incoming flights in the air for an extra 45 minutes. Around the time of the incident, visibility in the airport dropped as the area was experiencing heavy rain. There were no reported injuries.