A Special Early Acoustic Take of a Beatles Classic is Released

It’s a previously unreleased version of a Beatles classic that fans are going to love listening to. The Beatles have released an early acoustic take of While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

The legendary band’s classic 1968 self-titled album, aka the White Album, is being reissued on November 9th and will include the special unheard version of the song.

Rolling Stone reports that the song was recorded on July 25, 1968. It features George Harrison on guitar and Paul McCartney on harmonium.

There are more previously unreleased acoustic demos and session takes to be found when the special release comes out on the 9th.