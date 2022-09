At the 6-hour, sold out Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London Saturday night, the Foo Fighters were joined by many famous musicians, but one of the greatest moments was when Dave Grohl introduced a special guest drummer, Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane. They did “My Hero”. He’s plays strong, like his dad. He even did a quick drum solo at the end. Others who appeared: Paul McCartney, Pretenders Chrissy Hinde, Brian Johnson of AC DC, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Stuart Copeland of Police