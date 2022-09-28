A “Spiceworld” Anniversary Album Is Coming

Get ready to get back those Spice Girls memories. The group has announced it will release a 25th Anniversary edition of their debut album, “Spiceworld.”

The album first captivated fans back in 1997 with hits like, “Spice Up Your Life” and “Stop.”

As an added bonus, the anniversary album will be an expanded edition that includes bonus tracks and a demo recording of their song, “Step To Me.”

Which Spice Girl was your favorite? Do you think there will ever be another group as popular as the Spice Girls?