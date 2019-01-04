A Squirrel Eating an Egg Roll Has Gone Viral

Animal videos are something that we can always get behind, and this new one that’s gone viral is no different.

Twitter account whatisny posted a video of a squirrel up in a tree casually enjoying an egg roll with the caption, “Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll.”

This prompted viewers to respond with things like, “Pizza rat is so 2018.” If you remember, that was another instance of an NYC furry friend chowing down on a giant slice of pizza.

Do you think someone gave this squirrel the egg roll? Have you ever had to double-take after seeing an animal doing something so incredibly human?

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019