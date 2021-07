A TikTok’er named Bear Bailey has gone viral with videos of himself singing in a gas station market. An employee he calls “mama” gives him free stuff if he agrees to sing. Sometimes it’s a cappella . . . sometimes it’s the song playing in the store. Watch the reaction of the guy standing behind Bear. He starts off being annoyed, but quickly changes his attitude! (he makes this video even more phenomenal) We assume Bear will soon be signed to a record deal! Do you agree?