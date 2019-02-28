‘A Star Is Born’ Returns To Theaters

You’ll have a chance to see A Star Is Born in theaters again…this time with some add-ons. The movie will be re-released this Friday with 12 minutes of extra footage and one additional song that wasn’t in the original version. The one-week run is in celebration of Lady Gaga’s Academy Award win for Best Original Song. She performed Shallow with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars. It was one of the most talked-about moments of the show. Will you go see A Star Is Born again for the extra footage? If you didn’t see it the first time out, did the Oscar performance convince you to check out the movie?