A Star-Struck Beyonce Meets Selena in New ‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer

Twitter was ablaze when the season two trailer of “Selena: The Series” hit the Internet. The Netflix original series follows Selena and her rise to fame and ultimately her tragic end. One scene that had the Twitterverse talking was where a young Beyoncé runs into the singer at the Galleria Mall in Houston. Beyoncé is seen with her mother, Tina Knowles, and the brief encounter is one that Beyoncé once spoke of during an interview on MTV3. “I didn’t say much because I wasn’t a celebrity at the time, I just said “hi,” and kept it moving,” recalls Beyoncé. “Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio.” Did you meet a celebrity as a child? Who did you meet and what was your encounter like?