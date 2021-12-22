A Star Studded Zoom Call With The Rocket Man

Elton John is celebrating his recent album, “The Lockdown Sessions,” with an “ultimate zoom” call with the album’s collaborators. Elton rounded up stars such as Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, and Young Thug, among others, to salute the star-studded project, which dropped in late October. While Lil Nas shared thanks for having him be part of the project, Lipa said that it was “an honor” to sing one of her favorite Elton John tracks. By the way, Elton will perform at the Hard Rock Live on February 27, 2022! …Tickets go on sale this morning at 10!

Ticket Prices: $655 | $505 | $405 | $305 | $155