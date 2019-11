Starbucks has a holiday deal today. The coffee giant is offering buy-one-get-one free from 2 to 7 p.m. The deal applies to all handcrafted drinks, grande or larger. The Happy Hour promotion includes holiday drinks such as Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee [[ broo-LAY ]] Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.