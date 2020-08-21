A Stranger Things Interactive Experience

“Stranger Things” is coming to Los Angeles. This October the hit Netflix series will be bringing a “drive-into” experience to downtown Los Angeles, where fans can experience the sights and sounds of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana from their own car. It will be an immersive theatrical production, during which guests will drive their vehicles in groups of 24 cars. The 60-plus-minute-long journey will take visitors on a tour through Starcourt Mall, the Russian labs and the Upside Down with their favorite “Stranger Things” characters.