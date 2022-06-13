A ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ Will Appear On Tuesday

A ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ will light up the night sky on Tuesday.

The phenomena gets its name from the Algonquin tribe, who named it after strawberry harvesting season.

Supermoons appear when the moon is full and at its closest orbital distance to Earth.

The best time to view the Strawberry Supermoon will be just before 8pm EST on Tuesday night.

How will you be celebrating the Strawberry Supermoon?