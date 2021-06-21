A Streaker At The U-S Open!

Golf got a little excitement yesterday. No, I’m not talking about Jon Rahm being the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Rahm birdied his final two holes yesterday to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen. His win comes 3-weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead. That was great….BUT THE STREAKER STOLE THE SHOW! The final round at Torrey Pines featured a male streaker running onto the course. The streaker was actually wearing a tight shirt and shorts, emerged from the galley and hit a couple of balls on the 13th fairway. The man managed to get past security with a golf club and balls and managed to get a couple of swings off. After taking a shot, the guy started dancing with the club in his hand as security started to surround him on the fairway. He attempted to make a run for it, but one security guard on a cart was able to stop him in his tracks, and he jumped out of the cart and tackled the guy to the ground.