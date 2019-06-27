A Study Found That Up To 33 Percent Of Women Have Made A “Foodie Call”

If you’ve seen Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, you know about the term, “foodie call.” If you haven’t, a “foodie call” is where you call someone for a date with the intention of getting a free meal. A recent study says that 23-33 percent of women have made a foodie call. The study done at Azuza Pacific University and the University of California revealed that women who are considered “dark triad” or people that manipulative, deceitful or lake remorse are more likely to foodie call. Also, gender roles play a part as well, women feel like a man should pay for the meal so they have no problem asking them out and expecting for the man to pay because that’s what they’re “supposed” to do. Have you “foodie called” before? Do you think it’s okay to “foodie call?”