A Super Worm Moon Lights Up The Sky This Weekend

The first full moon of March wiggles its way into the skies this weekend. Visible on the East Coast starting around 7pm, the Super Worm Moon will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal moon. Where does the name come from? According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s borrowed from the Native American tradition of naming moons after weather or animal behaviors. This one marks when the ground begins to thaw and earthworms come out. Skywatchers will want to be on the lookout for other supermoons this year, with ones in April, May, and June. Are you superstitious about the full moon? How do you change your behavior?