A Taco Bell-Themed Hotel is Coming

Taco Bell is now taking reservations.  The taco chain is opening a Taco Bell-themed hotel and resort in Palm Springs this August.  In addition to a Taco Bell restaurant with new and expanded menu items, you can enjoy a spa featuring Taco Bell-inspired hair and nail salon. The idea for a hotel came after the wild success of Taco Bell-themed weddings at the chains cantina in Las Vegas.  Over 165 couples have married inside the taco chain’s restaurant since 2017. Would you stay at a Taco-Bell hotel?  Which restaurant would you like to see open a themed hotel?

