A Talk Show Legend Slams Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Clarkson

Talk show legend Sally Jessy Raphael has harsh words for some of your favorite talk show hosts.

She was interviewed on a podcast and held nothing back about Ellen, Kelly Clarkson and Ryan Seacrest.

Sally Jessy said Ellen is a bad host.

She said Kelly Clarkson is a singer and not an interviewer.

She saved her harshest criticism for Kelly and Ryan.

It gives me indigestion…they’re too pert for me. Too cute. I don’t know I’ve never felt the need to watch their show.

What current running talk show is your least favorite?

Watch the complete interview here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/celebrities/17534295/ellen-degeneres-ryan-seacrest-kelly-clarkson-slammed-hosts/