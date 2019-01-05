A ‘The Notebook’ Musical Is Coming, So Grab Your Tissues & Get Ready To Sing

If your favorite movie is “The Notebook” you’ll be happy to know that a musical version is coming to Broadway. Ingrid Michaelson, who is a singer-songwriter, announced the news on the Today show on Wednesday as she also revealed that she would be writing the score for the adaptation.

The script will be written by This Is Us writer, Bekah Brunstetter, so it will be an automatic tear-jerker.

Do you think “The Notebook” musical will be as good or better than the movie? What was the last musical you watched?