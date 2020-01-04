A Third of Americans Would Give Up Sex for a Year in Exchange for the Perfect Body, Study Claims

In a new poll conducted by OnePoll for fitness and coaching app Freeletics, one in three Americans would give up sex for a year in order to get the body they desired. Shockingly, one-quarter of 2,000 Americans would spend a week in jail in order to get their dream body. Among the reasons why Americans don’t work out were due to lack of time, already feeling too unfit and lack of motivation. As for things people would do in order to reach their body goals quicker, 33 percent of those surveyed said they would eat plain oatmeal for a year, 30 percent would shave their head, 26 percent would give up all electronics for a month, and 21 percent wouldn’t bath or shower for two weeks. What keeps you from having a workout routine? What would you be willing to do in order to achieve the perfect body?