A ‘Thriller’ Documentary Is Happening

A documentary based on the legendary Michael Jackson album Thriller is really going to happen.

Currently, the doc has no title, but the project will be a collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and the estate of Michael Jackson.

Since its release 40 years ago, Thriller has sold nearly 100 million copies worldwide, won eight Grammys, and spawned seven top ten singles.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews of those around Jackson as he made the legendary album.

What are your top three songs from Thriller? What was your first reaction when you saw the Thriller music video?