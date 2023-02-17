A Tokyo Zoo Goes Ape

Zoos have to be prepared for all types of emergencies. At a zoo in Tokyo, staff members and police held a mock gorilla escape! The zoo staged the emergency drill simulating a scenario in which the zoo’s gorillas escape following an earthquake. Dressed in a gorilla-like costume, one member of staff ran through the zoo before being overwhelmed by other zoo workers with nets and ‘sedated’. More than 150 members of staff were joined by members of local police and fire departments during the escape drill.