A Treat For Those At The Grand Floridian A little girl asked the piano player in the Grand Floridian lobby at Disney World if her dad could sing “Ave Maria”. The piano player obliged and what happened next astonished everyone. The dad is a voice and piano teacher in Connecticut! #AveMaria#DisneyWorld#GrandFloridian#jenandbill SHARE RELATED CONTENT “Andy Dufresne, the man who crawled through 500 yards of …..” Timex Has A Great April Fool’s Avengers: Endgame Tickets Go on Sale This Week Could You Eat Only Tacos for An Entire Week? Law & Order: SVU Is Now Officially TV’s Longest-Running Primetime Live-Action Series Whoa…..Mick Jagger Needs A Heart Valve Replacement!