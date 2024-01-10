A tribute album celebrating Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ is coming soon

A24

The 40th anniversary celebration of Talking Heads‘ critically acclaimed concert documentary and live album, Stop Making Sense, will continue this year, with an upcoming tribute album.

A24, the studio that released a newly restored version of the film in 2023, just revealed on social media that a tribute album will be “coming soon,” sharing, “We’ve got a tape we’d like to play you. 16 tracks from 16 artists.”

They also previewed a snippet of the first track from the record, a cover of “Burning Down the House” by Paramore. The video posted shows frontwoman Hayley Williams opening up a box with David Byrne‘s signature big white suit inside and then breaking out a cassette tape of the soundtrack to play for her band.

Considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was recorded over three shows at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983; the documentary came out the following October.

In addition to “Burning Down the House,” the soundtrack, which was released in September 1984, featured live performances of songs like “Psycho Killer,” “Once in a Lifetime,” “Take Me To the River” and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.