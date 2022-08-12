A Tribute To Harry Caray

A hologram version of legendary Chicago Cubs’ broadcaster, Harry Caray led the crowd in a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at the “Field of Dreams” game during the seventh inning stretch. Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said creating the tribute to the Chicago Cubs icon who died in 1998 was “about paying tribute to what makes baseball iconic.” The Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the game played in Dyersville, Iowa.
A sellout crowd of more than 78-hundred fans watched both teams play in the middle of a cornfield in Dyersville, near where the 1989 baseball movie starring Kevin Costner was filmed. The league also paid tribute to late actor Ray Liotta, who died back in May at the age of 67. Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the Field of Dreams film.