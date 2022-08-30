A Tribute To Serena Williams

Last night could’ve been Serena Williams last professional tennis match, so her family, friends, and a lot of famous people came to watch at the U.S. Open. But she won. Listen to the cheers. It sounds like she just won the championship. She plays again tomorrow. Her opponent didn’t get applause even when she served an ace or won a game. It was Serena’s crowd. Serena had a custom outfit that included diamond-encrusted Nikes. ESPN showed many of the celebs in the stands. Anthony Anderson, Hugh Jackman, Queen Latifah, Matt Damon, Spike Lee, Lindsey Vonn, Mike Tyson, Katie Couric, Vera Wang, Gayle King, Bill Clinton, and more. Beyonce narrated a new Gatorade ad to honor Serena Williams. And since some thought last night would be Serena’s last match, when it was over, there was a special video shown. It featured her tennis and charity involvement, and was narrated by Oprah Winfrey.