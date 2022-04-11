A Trip Back In Time: Aerosmith Release Their Very First Recordings

They don’t want to miss a thing.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Aerosmith has released one of their earliest known recordings, Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear.

It was recorded with Jerry Perry’s reel-to-reel tape machine back in 1971, two years before Aerosmith’s self-titled major-label debut.

Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear includes an early version of “Dream On” plus other gems such as “Somebody,” “Movin’ Out,” and “Mama Kin.”

The band’s official website also now features a new 1971 collection of merchandise.

Aerosmith is set to return for a Las Vegas residency at Park MGM beginning Friday, June 17, and running through December.

Favorite lyric from an Aerosmith song?