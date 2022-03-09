A True Florida Hero

Talk about heroic! A Florida Highway Patrol officer named Toni Schuck is being called a hero after she sacrificed her own safety on Sunday, and probably saved a lot of lives. A drunk driver was heading straight toward the SkyWay bridge in St Petersburg that was shut down for a 10-K race with military families. There were thousands of people on the bridge with nowhere to go. So Toni intentionally let the car hit her own police cruiser HEAD-ON, and her dash-cam got it on video. She was seriously hurt in the crash, but she’s recovering at home now. The drunk driver was arrested and faces multiple charges.