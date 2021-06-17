A True Shark Lover

We know Jennifer wouldn’t have the guts to do this, but thank goodness these guys are far braver! A fisherman off the coast of California went viral after he was filmed getting up close and personal with a great white shark to rescue it. Apparently, the large animal had become tangled in fishing lines that hadn’t been properly disposed of. Sean Bailey had previously spotted the shark swimming circles around the boat he and his dad were fishing in. As the large animal got closer and closer to the boat, Bailey reportedly noticed that it was covered in fishing lines. In the footage, Bailey and his father can be heard debating how to pull the line free without upsetting the shark. Fortunately, they were able to free the shark without any unpleasant incidents.