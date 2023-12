U2 performed their cover of Darlene Love’s ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ for the first time in nearly 36 years at the Las Vegas Sphere this weekend. The Irish rock band performed the Christmas classic for the first time since 1987 during their show at the Sphere at The Venetian Resort on Friday. They last performed the track in December 1987 as they closed out the ‘Joshua Tree’ tour at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.