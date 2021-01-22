A Unique Way To Tell Your Boss You’re Unhappy

Your boss wants you to be happy at work. Mainly because it might look bad on them if you’re not. There’s a new device called Moodbeam, and it’s a wristband that lets your boss know how you’re feeling. The Moodbeam has two buttons: A yellow one and a blue one. And you’re supposed to hit the yellow one when you’re happy and the blue one when you’re sad . . . so your company can keep an eye on your mental health. The people behind Moodbeam say they made them because, quote, “Businesses are trying to get on top of staying connected with staff working from home. Here, they can ask 500 members, ‘You okay?’ without picking up the phone.” There’s no word on how many businesses are using them.