A ‘Vaccine Patch’ Could Soon Replace Needle Jabs

Are you someone who’s afraid of needles? Researchers are working on a vaccine patch that could one day replace a jab in the arm.

So-called ‘microneedle patches’ would be able to deliver vaccines using a bunch of tiny, nearly microscopic needles instead of one big one.

They say the patch feels like “if someone took some Velcro and pressed that firmly against your skin”.

The patch could make vaccines more palatable for needle-averse patients and also make it easier to transport to remote parts of the world.

Are you squeamish about needles? Would a patch be better?