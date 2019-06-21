A Vegas star is born: Lady Gaga extends her two residency shows through next spring

Inez and Vinoodh/PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts InternationalLady Gaga has hit the jackpot with her Las Vegas residency, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Oscar-winning star has extended her two shows at the Park Theater in Sin City through next spring. Enigma, which features over the top production and Gaga's pop hits, and Jazz + Piano, which features Gaga belting out standards with a big band, will now run through May of 2020.

Gaga will ring in 2020 with a New Year's Eve Jazz + Piano performance.



As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, Jazz + Piano, which Gaga pushed to make part of her residency, is now selling faster than Enigma. It's added six new dates; Enigma has added seven.

All 20 of her previously announced shows, including her return to the Park Theater October 17 through November 9, have sold out.

Here are the new dates, which go on sale at 10 a.m. June 28 via Ticketmaster or GagaVegas.com:

Enigma: Dec. 28 Dec. 30; April 30; and May 2, 8, 19 and 15.

Jazz + Piano: Dec. 31, May 3; May 7; May 10; and May 16.

In addition to Gaga's own residencies, she sometimes pops up at the After Dark shows that her bandleader Brian Newman does at 11 p.m. at the NoMad Hotel in Vegas.

