A Weird Al Yankovic Pinball Machine Is Coming

It’s pinball like you’ve never seen before – inspired by none other than Weird Al Yankovic.

Pinball maker Multimorphic just released a two-minute trailer for Weird Al’s Museum of Natural Hilarity, a machine packed with Weird Al references like UHF, the Little Hungry One Cafe, and Harvey the Wonder Hamster.

It also features voice lines from Weird Al himself and 17 of his most famous parody songs, such as “Like A Surgeon” and “Amish Paradise”.

Of course, the machine isn’t cheap – a new one will set you back $11,000, or $3,000 for a kit that upgrades an existing machine.

Are you a pinball fan? What’s your all-time favorite game?