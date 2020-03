One of West Palm Beaches own is on the hit show “The Voice” on NBC. Allegra Miles debuted last night and rocked the house. Nearly 50 people showed up for a watch party to see Allegra’s debut. She has auditioned 4-times for the show and finally made it. Now she’s on Nick Jonas’ team. But, if you’d like to hear Allegra sing, she will be performing at Rosemary Square on March 20th.