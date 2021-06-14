A Whale’s Tale?

A commercial lobster diver in Massachusetts made headlines over the weekend after claiming to have been briefly gobbled up by a humpback whale. Michael Packard described his initial reaction. The 56-year-old says he was in the whale’s mouth for about 20-seconds until it spit him out. He was rescued and taken to Cape Cod Hospital in stable condition, suffering from leg injuries. Experts say humpbacks are not aggressive and it’s believed the incident was accidental as the whale was feeding on fish.