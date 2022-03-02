A Wheel Of Fortune Meltdown

Okay, people have made fools of themselves on “Wheel of Fortune” before. But last night, all 3-contestants put on a display for the ages. The category was “Phrase”, and the answer was “Another Feather in Your Cap”. With almost all the letters filled in, it still took the 3-contestants a combined 9-turns to solve it!! One woman made 3-wrong guesses, saying the last word as “Hat”, “Lap”, and “Map”. Another guy asked for two wrong letters, a “G” and a “D”, then went bankrupt. And the third guy hit “Bankrupt” and “Lose a Turn” . . . but was finally able to solve it with his third chance.