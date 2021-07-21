A Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Is Opening In Las Vegas

The “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” is set for a Las Vegas residency starting this October at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The concert will feature a four-piece live band, backup singers, dancers, cinematic effects and of course, the voice of the late Whitney Houston. Songs including “I Will Always Love You”, I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “Higher Love”, and several others will be performed. Are you open to seeing a hologram concert? Do you think it would be sort of creepy or really cool? What late musician would you want to see as a hologram performance?