MAC cosmetics is partnering with the Whitney Houston Estate to create a makeup collection that celebrates her life. The collection will be used to support her biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The collection will drop in 2022. Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law said in a statement, we’ve spent a lot of time with the team at MAC looking at Whitney photos and videos helping them understand the true essence of her. What do you think of the collaboration?