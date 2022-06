There’s a Who’s The Boss sequel coming soon.

Seriously, Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are attached to the sequel that’s coming to Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform.

For the sequel, Alyssa’s character Samantha is a single mom living in the same house as the 80s sitcom. Tony, her Dad, lives there too.

If you want to go back to the 80s you can binge the first two seasons on Freevee now.

Are you familiar with Freevee?